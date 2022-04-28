Milan could drop out of the race for Ligue 1 star leaving Juventus as favorites

As it’s often the case, the transfer markets of Juventus and Milan end up intertwining. The two clubs are domestic rivals, and with the Rossoneri now featuring in the Champions League, they are trying to restore their status as one one the major players on the market.

This has been the case for Renato Sanches. The Portuguese midfielder caught the eyes of the two Italians giants with his strong displays at Lille.

The 24-year-old led his side towards the Ligue 1 title last season at the expense of Paris Saint Germain, but is now ready to try his luck with another top European club (his previous experience at Bayern Munich didn’t go so well).

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Sanches remains the first choice for Milan this summer. However, the Rossoneri are struggling to reach an agreement for the Portugal international.

Therefore, Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara could drop their interest in the player and focus on landing an alternative. The report mentions Lyon’s Maxence Caqueret.

In this case, Juventus would become the De Facto favorites to sign Sanches, at least according to the source.

Juve FC say

While the Lille star is a physically strong player with good feet, we’re not sure if he truly fits the bill for Max Allegri’s midfield.

The Old Lady’s priority should be signing a deep-lying playmaker who can orchestrate the play, and it remains unclear if Sanches would be able to interpret such role.