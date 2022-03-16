Milan could help Juventus sign talented Ligue 1 midfielder

Juventus could be set to have a free run at signing Renato Sanches at the end of this season. The midfielder has been on the radar of the Bianconeri and several other top clubs around Europe.

After helping Lille to win the French league title last season, we expected him to leave the club.

An injury scuppered a summer transfer, and he has continued to deliver some eye-catching performances.

He is still attracting the attention of top European clubs, but AC Milan and Juve seem to have the strongest interest in him.

However, Calciomercato.it says Milan could leave the race and allow Juve a free run.

They are not impressed with his fitness record and they also hate to take part in player auctions because it drives the value of the individual higher than normal.

Juve FC Says

It is great that Milan will make things easy for us to sign the Portugal international.

However, we should also think very well about his recent fitness struggles.

We are struggling to offload Aaron Ramsey now and it makes little sense to add another injury-prone player to our squad.

Sanches is much younger than the former Arsenal man, but if he spends more time on the treatment table than on the pitch now, it is not a good sign.