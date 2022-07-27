AC Milan were surprising winners of the Italian Serie A last season, and they want to retain the title in this campaign.

Juve and Inter Milan were the bookies’ favourites to land the last title, but Milan stormed to victory after earning some impressive wins along the way.

It was very hard to predict them getting victory in that edition at the start, but they stayed focused and won it, with Juve and Inter settling for a top four finish.

Pundits, former players and fans have again predicted that either Juve or Inter will win this season’s edition.

However, Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori is not worried about what the naysayers think, and he insists they also didn’t believe they could do it last term.

The England international said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Well, they said that last year, too, and instead….”

Juve FC Says

It is wrong to write anybody off in a title race at the beginning because it is actions that count at the end of the day.

Being favourites on paper does not mean you will truly achieve success on the pitch.

We need to work hard to achieve success on the pitch, and it will be interesting to see how we start the campaign.