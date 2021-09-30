Milan defender once again linked with Juventus switch

Since 2015, Alessio Romagnoli has been a key figure in Milan’s backline. The defender made the switch from Roma at a young age, but cemented himself as a leader thanks to his strong character.

But as the Rossoneri fans know by now, players don’t stick around forever these days – especially when their agent is called Mino Raiola.

The 26-year-old is on an expiring contract, and could follow the steps of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu who left the club earlier this year after seeing out their deals.

Moreover, since the arrival of Fikayo Tomori last winter, Romagnoli lost his starting berth, with Stefano Pioli preferring to thrust the Englishman alongside Simon Kjaer, leaving the captain on the bench.

According to a German report from Weltfussball.de (via TuttoJuve), Milan have already handpicked their skipper’s replacement.

Dan-Axel Zagadou is also on an expiring contract at Borussia Dortmund, and the young French defender would be ready to embark on a new experience at San Siro.

For his part, Romagnoli would be free to walk away from the club and join Juventus, who share an amicable relationship with his super-agent.

The report believes that the former Roma man would be considered as a replacement for Giorgio Chiellini who could be set to retire in 2023.

Since the return of Max Allegri and the promotion of new sporting director Federico Cherubini, the Bianconeri have been mostly focusing on rebuilding their Italian core.