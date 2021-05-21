Giroud
Milan determined to beat Juventus to Premier League target

May 21, 2021 - 11:00 am

Juventus is battling Milan for the signature of Olivier Giroud and the Rossoneri is keen to beat them.

The Frenchman has been struggling for playing time at Chelsea, but he is one striker who almost always delivers.

Juventus needs another attacker after relying too much on Alvaro Morata for this campaign.

The Spaniard has delivered the goals for them, but he will probably not remain in Turin after the summer.

His loan deal expires at the end of this season and Juve is struggling to agree on a new agreement with Atletico Madrid.

Regardless of what happens to Morata, Juve needs another striker and signing Giroud on a free transfer will represent a major coup.

Todofichajes says Milan is determined to add him to their attack when the transfer window reopens.

He would be a free agent in the coming weeks and it doesn’t look like Thomas Tuchel will offer him a new deal.

Stefano Pioli’s side is preparing to hand him a two-year deal worth 5m euros annually to make the move.

Juve remains the biggest team in Italy and if they make the Champions League, they can convince him to join them instead.

