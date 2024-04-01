Milan are reportedly showing interest in Lazio winger Felipe Anderson who has been a renowned transfer target for Juventus.

The 30-year-old is currently in the midst of his second stint with the Aquile. After enjoying success at the club between 2013 and 2018, he earned a big-money move to West Ham.

But following an underwhelming experience in the Premier League, he rejoined Lazio in 2021, reclaiming his status as a stalwart and a fan favorite at the Stadio Olimpico.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian is currently running on an expiring contract, with Lazio president Claudio Lotito failing to put his star player’s signature on a new deal.

In recent months, Juventus have emerged as the favorites to snatch Anderson’s services on a free transfer.

The Bianconeri have been reportedly negotiating terms with the player’s agent/sister.

But according to Il Messaggero via JuventusNews24, Milan have entered the fray for Anderson.

Club legend and newly-appointed club director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been inquiring about the margins required to lure the Brazilian to Milanello.

As the source explains, the Rossoneri consider the Lazio man as a true wildcard in attack thanks to his ability to fill in various roles.

Anderson primarily plays as a right winger, but can also feature on the left flank or even in a more central role.

The Brasilia native has made 41 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing with three goals and seven assists.