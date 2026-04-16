Juventus have decided to delay any decision regarding the future of Dusan Vlahovic, opening the door for Milan to pounce.

The 26-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract, so he’s already eligible to negotiate with any other club and even sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer free transfer.

While this was expected to be the case a few months ago, Vlahovic and Juventus decided to revive their renewal talks in recent weeks.

Juventus put Dusan Vlahovic negotiations on ice

The Serbian bomber is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, with a yearly net salary of €12 million. Nevertheless, he is said to be open to halving his wages to prolong his time in Turin.

But while talks between the two parties were seemingly on the right track, the striker’s recent injury setback has raised some question marks regarding his physical condition.

Vlahovic spent almost four months on the sidelines nursing an adductor injury. He made his return to action last month in a brief cameo against Sassuolo, only to hurt his calf during the warm-ups against Genoa.

Ahead of last Saturday’s contest in Bergamo, Juventus CEO Damien Comolli revealed that Juventus have decided to postpone all talks with Vlahovic until the end of the season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the delay could play in Milan’s favour, who are seeking attacking reinforcement.

Why Milan would like to sign Vlahovic

The Rossoneri’s head coach, Max Allegri, hasn’t been satisfied with his attacking options this season. Christopher Nkunku has yet to prove his worth, while Santi Gimenez has almost become an afterthought at Milanello.

Niclas Füllkrug was brought in January to bolster the department with his imposing physical presence, but he hasn’t been able to offer much, so the club won’t exercise the option to buy him from West Ham United.

Hence, Allegri could be enticed by a reunion with his former Juventus striker, Vlahovic, whose future remains up in the air.

The pink newspaper believes that the San Siro outfit would be able to afford the Serbian’s wages and signing-on fees if they manage to offload Nkunku.