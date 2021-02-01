“Milan, Inter and Juve will fight until the end” Serie A battle will go to the wire claims former Inter star

Former Inter Milan man, Roberto Mozzini has revealed that he expects this season’s Serie A title race to be on until the end of the season.

Juventus has seen AC Milan and Inter Milan emerge as serious contenders for the Scudetto, with the former staying top of the standings for much of the campaign.

Juve’s inconsistent start to the season has seen them drop points to teams like Benevento and Verona, and that is one of the reasons why they are trailing the two Milan side right now.

Mozzini says Juve and the Milanese will be the real title challengers and tips this season’s race to go to the wire.

He said that Juventus might be behind, but with a game in hand, they can catch the teams above.

He then adds that the title will certainly not be decided early, tipping it to go on until the last few days.

He told TMW via Tuttojuve: “In my opinion Milan, Inter and Juve will fight until the end. Maybe we will reach the last few days and the battle will still be very balanced.

“Juve have five points and they are not few: they can do It is difficult to catch the Nerazzurri.

“It is true that he has a game to recover but it is not certain that he will take the three points. Milan won with Bologna but I was not thrilled. It could really be a good year for the Nerazzurri, it is also my hope. A bit of luck will also be needed.”