Milan joins Juventus in Zaniolo race but can they pay 50m euros?

AC Milan has become the latest club to show an interest in Nicolo Zaniolo as Juventus continues to monitor his contract talks with AS Roma.

The attacker’s contract runs out in 2024 and he has been in talks with his present employers regarding an extension, but it hasn’t advanced yet.

This has opened the door for another club to add him to their squad and Juve was tipped to buy him as a replacement for Paulo Dybala in the summer.

That never happened, but they retained an interest in his signature till now, which might advance in the next few weeks.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals AC Milan director Paolo Maldini likes the Azzurri star and wants to add him to the Rossoneri squad.

However, Roma will only allow him to leave for a huge fee, with the report revealing he will cost at least 50m euros.

Juve FC Says

Zanioli is a top talent who has proven his worth in Serie A and the attacker will do a job for us if we add him to our squad.

However, the price is too high and it will likely make our board turn their attention to another player who can play the same role.

Milan will also struggle to add him to their squad if Roma will not reduce their asking price for his signature.