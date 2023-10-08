Following the October international break, Juventus will resume their campaign with a major showdown against Milan at the San Siro Stadium.

On Saturday, the Bianconeri beat their crosstown rivals Torino in the Derby della Madonnina, while the Rossoneri took full advantage of Inter’s 2-2 draw against Bologna to claim the lead with a slim win over Genoa.

Nevertheless, Milan’s victory at the Luigi Ferraris came costly, as Stefano Pioli will have to do without two key players in the clash against Juventus.

As JuventusNews24 explains, Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan will both miss the top clash through suspension.

Although we’re still in the early stages of the season, the left-back has already picked up his fifth yellow card of the Serie A campaign. Therefore, he’ll have to serve a one-match ban.

As for the goalkeeper, he received a direct red card in the final minutes as he stormed out of the penalty box to clear a long ball while viciously kneeing Genoa striker Caleb Eukeban in the chest.

This incident saw Olivier Giroud acting as an emergency goalkeeper for a few minutes since Pioli had run out of substitutions.

Maignan will also miss the Diavolo’s encounter against defending champions Napoli since a direct red card results in a two-match ban.

Second-fiddle goalkeeper Marco Sportiello will be the main candidate to replace the French custodian, while Alessandro Florenzi could fill in for Theo on the left side.