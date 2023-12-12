Milan legend Mauro Tassotti only had words of praise for Andrea Cambiaso, as he expects the player to remain at Juventus for a long time.

The 23-year-old signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 following a breakthrough campaign at Genoa.

After spending the previous season on loan at Bologna, the wingback has now carved himself an important role at Max Allegri’s court.

The Italy international’s versatility is coming in handy, as he’s been featuring on both flanks, while occasionally playing in the middle.

For his part, Tassotti had the chance to work with Cambiaso while serving as an assistant coach for Andriy Shevchenko during his short managerial spell at Bologna in 2021/22.

The 62-year-old was left impressed by the young player’s ability to play with both feet.

“I was immediately struck by Andrea’s ability to play both left and right. And above all his ability to kick with both feet,” said Tassotti in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoMercatoWeb.

“I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.”

“But Cambiaso has now made a rapid jump. In Bologna, he did very well. And at Juventus, when given the chance to play, he made the most of it.”

The former long-time Milan assistant manager likens Cambiaso to Mattia De Sciglio, while envisioning a long stint at Juventus.

“Andrea has a good cross, but he is skillful enough to play in the narrow and dribble past his opponent. He still needs to improve, but working with a great coach like Allegri will certainly help him develop.

“Max has always liked this type of player. At Milan, we had De Sciglio, who was also good with both feet and capable of playing on both flanks. Allegri then took him with him to Juventus.”

“Cambiaso is humble and serious. I see him at Juventus for the next ten years.

“His best role? He’s a wingback who can play as a fifth defender in a 3-5-2 or a full-back in a four-man defense.”