Legendary Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta explains how the difference between Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Inter captain Lautaro Martinez is mostly mental.

The Nerazzurri skipper finished as the Serie A top goalscorer last season, with the Serbian as his runner-up.

However, both men are enduring a slow start to the new campaign. Lautaro is yet to open his account, while Vlahovic only managed to score a brace against Hellas Verona is six starts across all competitions.

Nevertheless, Costacurta feels that the goal drought weighing more on Vlahovic than Martinez, and that is down to their mentality.

As the former Italy defender notes, scoring goals is a more elemental aspect to the Juventus striker, while the Inter star is less insisting on finding the back of the net.

Therefore, the Milan legend urges Vlahovic to mentally free himself from his goal obsession.

“When I watch Vlahovic, I see him too emotional. H’s thinking too much about goals,” said the 58-year-old during his appearance on Sky Sport Club via JuventusNews24.

“Lautaro is more detached from the obligation to poach goals from the box, so he makes himself more involved in the play.

“Vlahovic must overcome the phase of considering the goal as a fundamental aspect of his game,” concluded Costacurta.