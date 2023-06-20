Filippo Inzaghi
Club News

Milan legend Pippo Inzaghi blames Allegri for ending his career

June 20, 2023 - 1:00 pm

On Tuesday, former Juventus, Milan and Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi will officially release his autobiography. The book will include an interesting chapter on his troubled relationship with Massimiliano Allegri.

The 49-year-old rose through the ranks of Piacenza before making a name for himself at Atalanta. In 1997, he signed for the Bianconeri and enjoyed relative success in Turin.

Nonetheless, David Trezeguet’s arrival in 2000 prompted the Italian’s exit a year later. He joined Milan in 2001 and swiftly became a fan favorite.

After 11 years at the San Siro, the striker hung his boots, but he feels that he still had another year in the tank.

Nevertheless, Allegri, who was at the time the head coach of Milan, thought otherwise, allegedly vetoing a deal that would have kept Inzaghi in the squad for another season.

“It was Allegri who ended my playing career,” reveals the 2006 World Cup winner in an extract of his autobiography published by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In fact, in the spring of 2012, Milan and I had reached an agreement to extend my contract for another year.

“I would have been an important glue in the locker room that had lost club legends like Maldini, Pirlo, Nesta, Gattuso, Seedorf in a short space of time.

“Those players were instrumental elements that had left a deep void with their departures.

“I didn’t have any requests. [Former Milan director Adriano] Galliani was happy to find this solution with me.

“Allegri, on the other hand, rejected it. He didn’t want me in the locker room anymore. He asked the director not to renew my contract. For me it was a massive blow.”

Reportedly, the two men were later involved in a training ground spat when Allegri visited Milan’s youth ranks while Inzaghi was serving as the coach of the U17 squad.
Avatar

You Might Also Like

Zaniolo

Zaniolo, McKennie and more: Juventus and Galatasaray working on several fronts

June 20, 2023
chiesa

Why Juventus must sell Federico Chiesa in this transfer window

June 20, 2023
Gatti Vlahovic

Video – Superb Vlahovic freekick lands in 4th place for best Juventus goals in 2022/23

June 20, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.