Milan legend Pippo Inzaghi blames Allegri for ending his career

On Tuesday, former Juventus, Milan and Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi will officially release his autobiography. The book will include an interesting chapter on his troubled relationship with Massimiliano Allegri.

The 49-year-old rose through the ranks of Piacenza before making a name for himself at Atalanta. In 1997, he signed for the Bianconeri and enjoyed relative success in Turin.

Nonetheless, David Trezeguet’s arrival in 2000 prompted the Italian’s exit a year later. He joined Milan in 2001 and swiftly became a fan favorite.

After 11 years at the San Siro, the striker hung his boots, but he feels that he still had another year in the tank.

Nevertheless, Allegri, who was at the time the head coach of Milan, thought otherwise, allegedly vetoing a deal that would have kept Inzaghi in the squad for another season.

“It was Allegri who ended my playing career,” reveals the 2006 World Cup winner in an extract of his autobiography published by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “In fact, in the spring of 2012, Milan and I had reached an agreement to extend my contract for another year. “I would have been an important glue in the locker room that had lost club legends like Maldini, Pirlo, Nesta, Gattuso, Seedorf in a short space of time. “Those players were instrumental elements that had left a deep void with their departures. “I didn’t have any requests. [Former Milan director Adriano] Galliani was happy to find this solution with me. “Allegri, on the other hand, rejected it. He didn’t want me in the locker room anymore. He asked the director not to renew my contract. For me it was a massive blow.”