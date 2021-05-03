Milan makes midfielder an important summer transfer target despite Juventus interest

Milan has made Juventus’ target Rodrigo De Paul one player that they are determined to sign in the summer.

The Argentinean has been on the radar of Juventus since last summer and they have continued to watch him in this campaign.

Juve’s current midfield is arguably their weakest in the last decade and they will look to bolster it in the summer.

Andrea Pirlo’s side is currently struggling to make the top four despite starting the campaign hoping to win a tenth consecutive league title.

If they manage to get through this season and secure a place in the top four, they will want to make sure they win Serie A next season.

De Paul has been identified as a player that can help them achieve that goal, but Todofichajes says Milan is serious about winning the race for his signature.

Milan spent much of this season at the top of the league table, but they couldn’t sustain their title charge.

They are also battling for a spot in the top four now and would be keen to land players that can help them achieve their goals next season.

The report says Udinese is open to selling him and they value the midfielder at 45m euros.

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are two other teams who want to sign him.