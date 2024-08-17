AC Milan is eager to offload Pierre Kalulu, and their manager has intensified the pressure on the defender, along with other players deemed surplus to requirements.

Juventus has reached an agreement to bring the Frenchman into their squad, and he has even spoken with Thiago Motta. However, Kalulu remains unconvinced that a move to the Allianz Stadium is the right step for him.

Despite being informed that he is surplus to Milan’s needs, Kalulu feels comfortable at the club.

As the transfer window closes and the new season approaches, Milan manager Paulo Fonseca has expressed frustration with the size of his squad. He has also directly communicated with Kalulu, emphasising the necessity of his departure.

Fonseca said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We need to let some players go because we have too many. It’s not easy to work with such a large squad. I don’t want to mention names, but I’ve already spoken with the players. It’s not that they lack quality, but we have an excess in various positions. There are players who, in my opinion, have better chances of playing elsewhere. I’ve talked to them and explained that it’s normal to have less space here.”

Juve FC Says

Kalulu should be eager to move to Turin, but we have to move on and sign another defender if he continues to hesitate.

We remain one of the top clubs in the world and players should be jumping at the chance to join us.