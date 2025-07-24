The future of Weston McKennie is increasingly becoming a mystery, especially with his new Juventus contract put on hold.

The 26-year-old has been on the club’s books since making the switch from Schalke in the summer of 2020. Nevertheless, his time at the Allianz Stadium has been a rollercoaster filled with twists and turns.

The USMNT star even left the club in January 2023, joining Leeds United on loan, only to return to Turin following the Peacocks’ relegation to the Champions League.

Juventus willing to offload Weston McKennie?

In the last two summers, McKennie began as an outcast in Max Allegri and Thiago Motta’s squads, only to gradually return to the fold. The midfielder might not be the most technical player, but his hard work, dedication, and versatility rendered him a valuable member of the squad.

And yet, the Texan is facing the chop once again, as Igor Tudor might be willing to offload him to focus on other players.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

As IlBianconero explains, McKennie and his entourage had an agreement on a new contract with former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli. But with the latter now gone, all bets are off, as the new management led by Damien Comolli has decided to put this agreement on ice.

With the player’s current deal expiring in June 2026, Juventus would either have to offer him a renewal or sell him this summer.

McKennie has two suitors in Serie A

As the source explains, McKennie’s situation has attracted the interest of Milan, as Max Allegri remains an admirer of the player. Moreover, former Juventus sporting director, Giovanni Manna, would consider bringing him to Napoli.

However, McKennie’s priority is to stay at Juventus and reclaim the spot he had to work incredibly hard to earn.

The versatile star would also be intrigued by Major League Soccer, since he has yet to play in the American top flight. However, this is rather an objective for the future, and not a desire he wishes to fulfil imminently.