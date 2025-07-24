Milan are reportedly plotting a swap deal as they look to reunite Massimiliano Allegri with his Juventus pupil, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker was one of the first players to report to training on the first day of pre-season, arriving at Continassa on Thursday morning. However, the 25-year-old is no longer wanted at the club.

The Bianconeri are keen to offload Vlahovic, whose yearly gross salary rose to €24 million as he entered the final year of his contract.

Juventus have already brought in a replacement in Jonathan David, and they’re hoping to strike a new agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.

Milan intersted in signing Dusan Vlahovic

In the meantime, Milan emerged as one of the most plausible destinations for Vlahovic, mainly due to Allegri’s presence. The Rossoneri are also searching the market for a new striker, given that Santiago Gimenez is the only centre-forward left at the manager’s disposal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are considering offering a defender for Juventus in exchange for Vlahovic.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

As the source explains, the Bianconeri are hoping to collect a transfer fee in the region of €20 million to avoid recording a capital loss on Vlahovic, while the Rossoneri are reluctant to pay this amount, not to mention the player’s hefty salary. Therefore, a swap deal would limit the costs of the operation.

Nevertheless, the identity of the centre-back to be included could spark a long discussion between the two clubs.

Strahinja Pavlovic or Malick Thiaw for Juventus?

The pink newspaper claims that Igor Tudor would like to work with Strahinja Pavlovic. However, Allegri is also intrigued by the 24-year-old Serbian, and prefers to keep him at Continassa.

Therefore, Milan are more likely to offer the services of Malick Thiaw, as the 23-year-old isn’t considered a first choice by the Tuscan manager.

The German defender would be reunited with Pierre Kalulu who made the same switch last summer, but it remains to be seen if all the parties will be able to find all the necessary agreements to put the operation on track.