Juventus are reportedly hoping to appoint Antonio Conte as their next head coach, but will face competition from Milan, especially with a familiar face tipped to join the Rossoneri management.

The Bianconeri decided to put a swift end to Thiago Motta’s reign which was supposed to last at least for three years, but instead met its demise after eight months due to a series of terrible results.

The club replaced the Italian Brazilian manager with Igor Tudor who was given a short-term contract. During the Croatian’s unveiling, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli claimed the club would like to keep the 46-year-old beyond the current campaign, but many expect the club to opt for a more experienced and accomplished profile.

Therefore, Conte has reportedly been at the top of the club’s wishlist. The former Juventus captain and manager was appointed Napoli manager on a three-year contract last summer, and has already succeeded in restoring the Partenopei’s status as title challengers, currently sitting three points adrift from league leaders Inter.

However, the Lecce native could leave the club at the end of the season, as his rapport with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to have reached an all-time low.

But according to IlBianconero, Fabio Paratici’s imminent arrival at Milan could sabotage Juve’s plans on this front.

The former Juventus Sporting director worked alongside Conte during their time together in Turin. The two men then reunited at Tottenham, and they remain on good terms.

Like Juventus, Milan opted for a mid-season managerial change, replacing Paulo Fonseca with his Portuguese compatriot Sergio Conceicao. But despite his triumphant start in the Italian Super Cup, the former Porto man is unlikely to be kept at the helm, as he hasn’t truly enhanced the team’s overall status.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Conte will be able to free himself from his Napoli contract, and if so, whether he’ll return for a second managerial spell in Turin, or join forces with Paratici once more.