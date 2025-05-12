VERONA, ITALY - DECEMBER 20: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Serie A match between Verona and AC Milan at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on December 20, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus have some company in the race for Feyenoord defender David Hancko, as Milan have reportedly decided to join the fray.

The 27-year-old is a Slovakian centre-back who was one of the most talked-about Bianconeri transfer targets in January.

Juve were desperate for defensive reinforcement in mid-season after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to injuries and parting ways with former club captain Danilo.

Juventus were keen to sign Hancko in January

Several reports identified Hancko as the main target for the role, but Feyenoord refused to sell their prized asset for anything less than 30 million euros. It was also said that the Dutch giants weren’t willing to sell another key player in January after sanctioning the departure of Santiago Gimenez to Milan.

Eventually, Juventus ended up signing Renato Veiga (on loan) and Lloyd Kelly, but many observers tipped the Serie A giants to resume their attempts next summer.

But according to Calciomercato, Milan could once again sabotage Juve’s plans to sign Hancko, this time by launching an attempt to sign the defender.

Milan enter the race for David Hancko

The Rossoneri were reportedly impressed by the player’s performance during their direct Champions League contests. Feyenoord eliminated Sergio Conceicao’s side in the play-off round, with Hancko playing an instrumental role.

It should be noted that Hancko’s links to Juventus have faded as of late, which may suggest that the player is no longer a priority for Cristiano Giuntoli and Co.

The Bianconeri have an obligation to buy Kelly from Newcastle at the end of the season, and have also decided to exercise their option to purchase Pierre Kalulu from Milan.

Moreover, some sources believe the Serie A giants are trying to find a solution to keep Veiga in Turin beyond his current loan stint. Hence, there may not be any room left for the Slovakia international.