Milan are reportedly ahead of the competition in the race for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is currently running on an expiring contract.

The Bianconeri spent circa €80 million to by the Serbian from their rivals, Fiorentina, in January 2022. While most fans feel he hasn’t truly justified his transfer fee (or his lucrative €12 million salary), the 25-year-old has been the club’s top goalscorer in each of the previous campaigns.

Vlahovic is also leading the scoring charts this season with six strikes to his name (three in Serie A and another three in the Champions League). However, he will likely be overtaken by some of his teammates as he’ll be nursing an injury until the spring.

Milan pushing to seal Dusan Vlahovic deal

Last summer, Juventus CEO Damien Comolli tried to cash in on the centre-forward, but to no avail. However, Milan did enquire about the player’s services, but were repelled by the costs of the operation.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Rossoneri are still interested in signing Vlahovic, especially since he’ll be available on a free transfer in July.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

The San Siro outfit has been enjoying a solid start to the campaign. However, their lack of firepower upfront has been impeding them, as Santiago Gimenez has yet to prove his worth since joining the club last January, while Christopher Nkunku is still chasing his maiden Serie A goal.

Therefore, the source reveals that Milan remains the most interested club in signing the Serbian internaitonal, and add that the two parties are close to reaching an agreement on personal terms.

Vlahovic would reunite with Max Allegri

A move to Milanello would reunite Vlahovic with his former Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

The former Fiorentina star will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club from February, before making a move in the summer.

While some reports had previously suggested a January transfer, Vlahovic’s injury certainly pulled the plug on this scenario.