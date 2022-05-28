After winning the Scudetto title last weekend, Milan’s appetite for trophies has opened and are now trying to bolster their squad by filling the necessary holes ahead of the upcoming campaign.

As we all know, the markets of the top Italian clubs often intertwine as they end up chasing the same transfer targets.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Milan will attempt to strike three important coups on the market, which would come as blows for Juventus and other Serie A clubs.

In defense, the Rossoneri will enter the fray for Gleison Bremer. The Torino defender is a transfer target for Juventus, but has been strongly linked to Inter in the past few months.

In the middle of the park, Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are reportedly looking to replace the departing Franck Kessie with Lille’s Renato Sanches. This isn’t the first time that the Italian champions get linked with the Portuguese midfielder who had also attracted the interest of the Bianconeri.

However, the most significant blow for Juventus would be in the form of Nicolo Zaniolo who has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist for quite some time. The Roma star has recently scored a historic winner for the Giallorossi in the final of the Europa Conference League, and Milan will apparently attempt to lure him towards the San Siro.