Milan ready to compete for young Italian striker who’s also wanted by Juventus

Last summer, Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis was diagnosed with throat cancer, and spent some time in treatment away from the club.

But according to la Gazzetta della Sport via ILBianconero, the South African will return to Italy from New York and is set for a busy schedule.

First on his agenda will be the Rossoneri’s new stadium, as well as the contract renewals of coach Stefano Pioli and star midfielder Franck Kessié.

However, that’s not all, as the former Arsenal executive has his eyes set on Lorenzo Lucca from Pisa.

The young striker is enjoying a stellar start to his campaign with the Serie B side, scoring six goals and providing an assist in his first seven appearances in Italy’s second tier.

Moreover, the giant center forward scored the lone goal for the Italy U21 side in their draw against Sweden on Tuesday night. The former Palermo man is also on the radars of both Juventus and Inter.

With three Serie A top clubs vying for his signature, the 21-year-old’s transfer value is surely set to skyrocket.

It remains to be seen whether Lucca will continue his adventure with Pisa until the end of the campaign, or if he’ll instead make a big jump as early as January.