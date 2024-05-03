Milan are reportedly playing the Zlatan Ibrahimovic card in their attempt to lure Thiago Motta away from Juventus.

The Bologna manager is enjoying a majestic campaign at the Renato Dall’Ara. His team is currently on the cusp of achieving a historic Champions League qualification, sitting fourth in the Serie A table.

Therefore, the 41-year-old has attracted the interest of several suitors between Italy and abroad, but Juventus have emerged as the clear favorites in recent weeks.

Most accounts in the Italian media believe the Old Lady has identified Motta as the primary candidate to replace the under-fire Max Allegri at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Milan, who are also planning a managerial change in the summer, have now reportedly emerged as a serious threat to Juve’s plan.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Rossoneri are establishing first contacts with the Italo-Brazilian manager who would arrive as a replacement for Stefano Pioli.

Milan also have an important card in hand in the shape of Ibrahimovic. The Swedish legend has recently joined the Diavolo’s hierarchy following his retirement, acting as senior advisor.

Ibrahimovic shares a bond with Motta dating back to their time together at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Turin-based newspaper warns that the initial contacts between the two parties were positive, suggesting that Milan do stand a chance of usurping Juventus in the race.

Motta’s contract with Bologna will expire at the end of the season, so he would be free to sign for a new club at the end of the season.