Milan and Roma could reportedly offer Francisco Conceicao another opportunity in Serie A, as his time at Juventus might be drawing to a close.

The Bianconeri signed the Portuguese winger on a dry loan from Porto last August. Although they don’t have the option to buy him, the club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, had previously claimed that the 22-year-old will 100% stay in Turin next season.

However, this statement was made when Thiago Motta was still the Juventus head coach and Conceicao was considered a regular starter.

Francisco Conceicao no longer a pillar at Juventus

Following Motta’s sacking, the Portugal international has become an afterthought at the club, as Igor Tudor considers him inapt to his 3-4-2-1 formation which doesn’t have room for a natural winger.

Even with Kenan Yildiz, Teun Koopmeiners and Dusan Vlahovic all unavailable, he still isn’t expected to start against Bologna on Sunday.

Even though the Croatian might be replaced by a permanent manager at the end of the season, Conceicao’s future could lie away from the Allianz Stadium, but this might not necessarily mean that his days in Serie A are over.

Milan & Roma keeping tabs on Conceicao

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Milan and Roma are both following the situation closely and could decide to pursue the winger in the summer.

Interestingly, Francisco’s father, Sergio Conceicao, is currently the head coach of the Rossoneri. But like Tudor, the club could opt against confirming him for next season.

The Italian capital side will also appoint a new manager, as Claudio Ranieri will return to retirement at the end of the season, despite being urged to stay by the Giallorossi supporters.

This season, Conceicao has made 33 appearances in all competitions thus far, contributing with five goals and as many assists.