Milan have reportedly joined Juventus in the race for two Italian players who have been climbing their way up the ranks.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Rossoneri sent their scouts to the Bluenergy Stadium which witnessed a Serie A contest between Udinese and Hellas Verona on Saturday. Their mission was to keep close tabs on Lorenzo Lucca and Diego Coppola.

“An AC Milan scout was at Bluenergy Stadium to watch the game between Udinese and Verona, and to monitor Lorenzo Lucca and Diego Coppola,” posted the transfer market insider on his X account.

These two players went head to head, as Lucca is an Udinese striker while Coppola is a Verona defender. Although the Zebrette had the bulk of the chances, they couldn’t find the back of the net. In the end, a stunning freekick from Ondrej Duda gave the Gialloblu three valuable points in hopes to escape the drop.

It should be noted that Juventus have also been linked with these two players, especially Coppola as of late. The Bianconeri directors reportedly kept an eye on the 21-year centre-back when Thiago Motta’s men hosted Verona a couple of weeks ago. Some even suggested Juve are hoping to lure in the young defender ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

As for Lucca, he has been on Juve’s radar for many years now. The club’s interest in the giant striker dates back to his breakthrough campaign at Pisa in 2021/22.

The Italy international has now established himself as a stalwart for Udinese, although the recent penalty incident against Lecce (when he refused to leave it to club captain Florian Thauvin despite his teammates’ pleas) raised some question marks over his character.

The bomber scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.