Juventus could finally get the defender they’ve been seeking for months, as Milan could reportedly allow Fikayo Tomori to leave in January.

The Bianconeri need to add at least one new centre-back to their ranks after losing Gleison Bremer to a season-ending injury back in October, while club captain Danilo already has one foot outside the door, with Napoli and Flamengo vying for his signature.

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli has drawn up a shortlist containing some of the finest defenders who could be available in the middle of the season. But after chopping Ronald Araujo’s name off the list following his change of heart, Tomori has become one of the main favourites for the role.

The 27-year-old was in Turin yesterday for the big Serie A showdown between Juventus and Milan which ended 2-0 in favour of the home side. The Englishman couldn’t prevent Timothy Weah from heading towards goal and seal the win with a second strike, but despite this incident, he remains a profile admired by the Bianconeri management.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, Milan would be willing to offload Tomori in January if Juventus were to meet their conditions.

First, the Diavolo are seeking a deal worth at least 25 million euros. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Co. are unwilling to sell the former Chelsea man for lower figures.

Moreover, Milan insist on a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. Hence, the Italian giants are adopting a more rigid approach compared to the summer when they accepted to send Pierre Kalulu to Turin on loan with an option to buy.

As reported earlier in the day, Milan are currently working on luring Kyle Walker from Manchester City, a deal could free up Tomori.