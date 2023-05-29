Milan show Juventus what they lack – The takeaway from the 10th defeat (Opinion)

With all due respect to Max Allegri and his ever-growing list of alibis, a 10th defeat in Serie A remains a hard pill to swallow for Juventus and their agonized supporters.

Now certainly the players – and the manager as well – have suffered great injustice throughout the course of a dreadful campaign and are having to pay for faults committed by the previous management. However, ten league defeats (not to mention the disastrous Champions League campaign) are just too many.

To add insult to injury, the Bianconeri had to witness the celebrations of Milan players following last night’s 1-0 defeat. The Rossoneri were enjoying their time in Turin after securing their spot in next season’s Champions League, a spot that should have been Juve’s if it wasn’t for the point deduction. This tragic scene depicts an entire abysmal campaign.

So here are our three takeaways from Juve’s defeat to Milan in the club’s final home fixture of the season.

Missing a Giroud

Last night, Milan showed Juventus exactly what they’re missing upfront: a deadly striker who can bag a goal at any given moment.

In fairness, Moise Kean put on a decent shift on Sunday, yet he never looked like scoring a goal. Arkadiusz Milik offered next to nothing following his introduction, while Dusan Vlahovic has endured a torrid campaign.

On the contrary, Stefano Pioli possesses a 36-year-old bomber who only needs one chance to take his team off the hook.

While Juventus were the dominant side in the first half, Olivier Giroud’s header sent the Rossoneri to the locker rooms with a valuable lead.

Admittedly, our strikers have been suffering from a lack of service throughout the season, but none of them proved to be as prolific as Milan’s Frenchman, especially on big occasions.

Mentally Fragile

This issue has been haunting Juve from the start of the season. The club has somewhat lost the mental strength that characterized it during the days of Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini. Nowadays, when Juventus concede a goal, the reaction is almost non-existent.

Perhaps the players can be excused on the back of a morally-draining campaign, but one would have expected them to launch a more resolute onslaught to salvage a result before waving their fans farewell.

Sadly, Allegri’s men seemed to have resigned to their fate from the moment Giroud’s header skipped past the diving Wojciech Szczesny.

Costly Shuffling

Last night, Allegri opted to start with a slightly more attacking 4-2-3-1 formation while implementing high pressing. While this courageous approach was a refreshing sight that almost paid dividends in the first half, the players were all over the place on some occasions.

This proves that the manager’s constant shuffling in the formation, as well as the personnel, hindered the team’s campaign, as the players were unable to master a tactical formation or even build decent chemistry.

The fact that Allegri is yet to settle on a tactical system after two years in charge is telling enough on his second stint in Turin