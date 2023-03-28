Milan Skriniar hopes to be fit to face Juventus

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has been plagued by injury in recent games, but he is working hard on his recovery.

The Nerazzurri will face Juventus in a Coppa Italia semi-final game twice next month and they are important fixtures for both clubs.

Juve will hope they will face a weakened Inter side and earn a third consecutive win against them this season, which could be the case if Skriniar does not play.

However, a report on Sempre Inter reveals the defender is working hard on his recovery and wants to be in the team for the game against the Bianconeri.

It claims Skriniar has set a date of the match as his return date and is doing his best to meet it.

Juve FC Says

Skriniar is a key player for Inter and if he misses the game, that could make life much easier for us.

However, we must show Inter maximum respect, regardless of who they feature in the fixture.

This is because they are one of the strongest sides in the league and have the players to beat us in both legs of the game.

Last season, they defeated us when it mattered in the Coppa Italia and the Super Cup, so we must accord them respect.