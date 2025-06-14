Milan winger Christian Pulisic is excited about playing under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri next season, especially after receiving positive feedback from Weston McKennie.

Before sealing a return to Milanello for a second tenure, the Livorno native had a sabbatical year after ending his second Juventus tenure on a shocking note.

The 57-year-old infamously had a major outburst in the Coppa Italia final which saw him furiously leave the field in the final minutes after getting sent off, then threatening Tuttosport editor-in-chief, Guido Vaciago, in the tunnel, before waving off Cristiano Giuntoli who tried to embrace him during the trophy ceremony.

This reaction stemmed from the management’s decision to replace him with Thiago Motta at the end of the season, which was a poorly-kept secret at the time, but it only accelerated the divorce, as the club decided to rescind his contract due to his unprofessional behaviour.

Pulisic can’t wait to work under Allegri

Nevertheless, Allegri was a popular figure in the Juventus locker room thanks to his playful antics and easy smile.

This is evidenced by McKennie’s words when interrogated by his USMNT teammate Pulisic.

“I spoke to McKennie recently and he only had positive things to say (about Allegri),” said the former Chelsea and Dortmund star in his interview with CBS via IlBianconero.

“Weston told me that the manager is a fun person who loves to joke, but he’s also hot-blooded. I can’t wait to meet him and the rest of the technical staff. I think he’s the right choice for the club.”

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

From Allegri to Motta & Tudor

Contrary to Allegri, his successor, Motta, failed to build a good rapport with the Juventus dressing room, as evidenced by the players’ cold reaction upon his sacking in March.

Luckily for the Bianconeri stars, they have found a significantly warmer figure in Igor Tudor, hence why they rallied around him, urging the management to confirm him for next season.