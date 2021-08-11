Milan star says their goal is to win the Scudetto despite competition from Juventus

Juventus lost the league title to Inter Milan last season with the Nerazzurri proving to be a worthy competitor under Antonio Conte.

Juve struggled from the start to the end of that campaign and one other club that could have won the Serie A title was AC Milan.

Milan led the table for much of the campaign before relinquishing their lead to Inter.

Stefano Pioli has a strong squad that can build on their success in the upcoming campaign.

They have lost the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu in this transfer window.

However, they have kept the likes of Franck Kessie and have signed Mike Maignan who won the French Ligue 1 last season.

Milan will be a serious competition to Juventus again in the upcoming season and one of their main men, Brahim Diaz, says their target is simply to win the league title.

He admits they would face significant competition, but insists that their squad is strong enough to win the title.

“The Scudetto is our goal, that’s what we want.” Diaz told Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

“We went close last year and now we want to do better and finish first.

“Last year’s experience at the top will be very useful to us. It won’t be easy, there are great opponents but we are a strong team.”