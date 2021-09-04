Milan star wanted by foreign clubs – Will Juventus enter the race?

Although the departures of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu are still fresh in the supporters’ minds, Milan are facing the danger of losing yet another star player for free.

The Italian goalkeeper and the Turkish playmaker left the club after seeing their contracts expire, the first joined Paris Saint Germain while the second made the short trip across the city, signing a contract at Inter.

And yet, next summer could see the Rossoneri losing another vital member of Stefano Pioli’s squad. Franck Kessié has recently cemented himself as one of the leaders on and off the pitch, and played a significant part in the Diavolo’s return to the Champions League after an eight-year absence.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the midfielder is unwilling to sign a new contract at Milan, at least for now. The Ivorian is asking for a new deal worth 8 million euros per season, but the black and red club will surely struggle to meet this demands.

Therefore, two major European sides have already taken notice, and are ready to pounce on the situation. We’re talking about PSG and Tottenham Hotspur, two clubs that are ran by sporting directors (Leonardo and Fabio Paratici) who know every little detail in Italian football.

As for Juventus, their current priority lies in renewing Paulo Dybala’s contract which in turn expires by the end of the season. Once this hurdle is out of the way, the Bianconeri would then be ready to enter the fray and try to land Kessié on a Bosman deal, at least if the report is to be believed.