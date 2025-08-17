Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could still end up at Milan before the end of summer, but his future is largely intertwined with Rasmus Hojlund’s.

The Serbian striker is no longer wanted at Continassa, mainly for three reasons: His hefty salary, expiring contract and disappointing form.

Nevertheless, Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto have been unable to find him a suitor willing to match his current wages, or at least get close to it.

Max Allegri intrigued by potential Vlahvic reunion

In recent weeks, Milan emerged as Vlahovic’s most likely destination. After all, the Rossoneri are still searching the market for a new striker to keep Santiago Gimenez company following the departures of Luka Jovic and Tammy Abraham.

Moreover, Max Allegri was the manager who oversaw the striker’s arrival in Turin in January 2022, and he still believes he can bring the best out of him.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Milan have clearly cooled down their interest in Vlahovic, while identifying Hojlund as their priority target.

But according to Eurosport (via TuttoJuve), the 25-year-old’s reunion with Allegri remains possible, albeit it largely depends on the club’s pursuit of Hojlund.

In other words, Milan would be willing to revisit the Vlahovic option if they end up missing out on the Manchester United forward.

Milan consider Vlahovic a fallback option for Rasmus Hojlund

As the source explains, the Red Devils are asking for €40 million to sell the Danish international. The Premier League giants had splashed £72 million to buy the 22-year-old from Atalanta two years ago, so they can’t afford to sell him on the low, as it would constitute a loss according to the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

However, Milan feel that United’s asking price is too high, so the two clubs have yet to reach a solution, hence why the Vlahovic track remains alive, albeit currently on hold.

Juventus’ asking price shouldn’t pose a problem for Milan, as the Old Lady is willing to sell the striker for €20 million or even below, but the Serbian’s salary remains the biggest obstacle.