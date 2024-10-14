Milan forward Luka Jovic is no longer a priority for Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli ahead of the January transfer session.

The 26-year-old has been at Milanello since the summer of 2023. After serving as Olivier Giroud’s understudy last season, he has now further slipped down the pecking order, as Paulo Fonseca is preferring to rely on summer signings Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham.

So with Juventus seeking a new striker, some sources linked the Bianconeri with the Serbian who would serve as a backup for his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic.

The latter has been forced to work overtime in the absence of a genuine replacement, as Arkadiusz Milik has been dealing with a knee problem since the start of the season.

But according to Leggo via JuventusNews24, Jovic is no longer among the main candidates who could join Thiago Motta’s ranks in January.

Instead, the former Real Madrid man is now being linked with Roma who are also searching the market for a new striker who can add some depth to their attacking department.

The source believes the Giallorossi could manage to snatch the services of the Serbian for a relatively modest fee.

The two clubs already did business in the summer, as Milan signed Abraham while Alexis Saelemaekers headed to the Italian capital.