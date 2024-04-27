AC Milan will be without Luka Jovic for their game against Juventus later today.

The Bianconeri will face Milan in a match that is a direct clash between two rivals competing for second place in the league table.

Max Allegri’s men are eager to win more fixtures to close the gap between the two clubs, and this match presents them with a good opportunity to do so.

They have been handed a boost as a report on Football Italia claims Jovic is suffering from a muscle strain and will be unavailable for the game.

He joins Theo Hernandez, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, and likely Simon Kjaer on the list of Milan stars who could miss the game.

Jovic has been an important player for them, so they will certainly miss him in this fixture.

Juve FC Says

The absence of Jovic and the other unavailable Milan players does not mean their team is now a weak one.

They have other top players who will step up and hurt us, so we must be in our best form and respect their team.

This game offers us a chance to get closer to Milan and also close in on our Champions League qualification goal, so we have to win.