Milan teams will battle Juventus for La Liga defender

Sevilla defender Tanguy Nianzou is making the 20m euros the Spaniards paid for him in the summer look like a steal.

The defender has easily gotten into their first team and is thriving, which has caught the attention of Juventus.

With Leonardo Bonucci no longer reliable, Juve is likely to add a new centre-back to their squad in the summer and he might be the one.

However, the black and whites are not the only Serie A clubs interested in a move for the former PSG trainee.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the top clubs in Italy want to add him to their squad at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri are facing the strongest competition from Inter Milan and AC Milan, as the Milanese also target defensive reinforcements.

Juve FC Says

Nianzou is a top defender, so we cannot expect to be the only club looking to add him to our squad.

The Frenchman is just 20, yet he has had a decorated career with several trophies won at PSG and Bayern Munich.

His experience at these top clubs means we will buy a solid defender if he joins us.

However, Sevilla always asks for a lot of money and having spent 20m euros on the youngster, we must expect to pay at least double that fee.