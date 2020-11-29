Milan tipped for scudetto because Juventus miss the ‘same attitude’ of previous years

Massimo Donati is tipping AC Milan to beat Juventus to the Serie A title this season, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the way.

The 39 year-old has been in amazing form this term, scoring 10 goals in only six Serie A appearances thus far, and his presence has helped his side to move five points clear at the top of the table.

Juventus on the other hand have dropped points in five of their nine outings this term, and are really struggling to string some good form together.

Massimo Donati believes that AC can keep up their impressive start, labelling the influence of Zlatan as being key for their performances.

“A couple of weeks ago I watched Udinese vs AC Milan live at the stadium and Ibrahimovic scored,” Donati told the Italian Football Podcast. “His presence and personality are fantastic and the influence and example he has for his teammates, he is like Maldini.

“He is even more influential than Maldini in a way because he is not just a defender but a striker who scores goals. I don’t know how it is possible that he is doing what he is doing at 39 because I am 39 also and I can tell you it’s impossible for me to try to do anything like he does.

“But there is only one Ibrahimovic in the world and it is good for Milan.”

He was then asked if he believed that have what it takes to win the division, and he adds that they do partly because both Juventus and Inter are not up to the task.

“Yes, I think they can win. It is a strange season, no fans, the Covid-19 situation, they have no pressure to win the league which is very important because they have a very young team.

“The season is long, they are a young and solid team who run a lot, they have a good coach, they have Ibrahimovic, who is also a coach on the pitch.

“The other big teams like Juventus and Inter, they don’t seem to have the same attitude as in past seasons.”

Juventus have looked like they are set to explode for weeks now, and I struggle to believe that their woes can continue beyond Christmas, and I firmly believe that there is still plenty of time to get back into the title race.

Patrick