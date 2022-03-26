Milan to challenge Juventus for young Italian fullback

Despite Genoa’s tough campaign, Andrea Cambiaso’s emergence has been one of the bright lights in the Port City.

The young Italian has cemented himself as one of the most promising up-and-coming fullbacks in the country. Despite the Rossoblu’s possible relegation at the end of the season, some top Serie A clubs would be willing to offer him an escape rope.

Juventus have been keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old since the start of the season, but another Italian giant could challenge them for his services.

According to Calciomercato, Milan have entered the fray for Cambiaso, who could replace Fodé Ballo-Touré next summer.

The Senegal international has been struggling to make an impact in his first campaign in Italy while serving as Theo Hernandez’s understudy.

The report claims that the Rossoneri will be looking to offload him. He already has several admirers in Ligue 1.

On the other hand, the Diavolo will reportedly open negotiations with Genoa to seal Cambiaso’s services.

This season, the left-back has contributed in a single goal and four assists in 25 Serie A appearances.

Juve FC say

Although this deal would make perfect sense for Milan, Cambiaso would be left in the shadow of Hernandez, who is one of the best left-backs in the world.

On the other hand, this position will be up for grabs at Juventus next season, with Alex Sandro likely to leave in the summer.

But perhaps the Bianconeri would be better off finding a more experienced player for the role.