Aside from Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba, Juventus have now recovered their injured players, as Max Allegri finally has options in his hands.

On the contrary, the situation at Milan is heading south, with Stefano Pioli having to do with several important absences.

During the club’s last Serie A outing against Empoli, Alexis Saelemaekers, Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer all left the pitch with various injuries.

The trio will join the club’s ever-growing injury list, which also includes Mike Maignan and long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi.

Nonetheless, their could be some positive news in store for the Rossoneri ahead of Saturday’s major clash against the Old Lady.

According to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, Theo Hernandez should make his return just in time for the weekend’s big encounter against Juventus at San Siro.

The Frenchman sustained a knock during the Diavolo’s losing effort against Napoli just before the international break.

Juve FC say

As the consensus best left-back in Serie A – and perhaps even in Europe – Theo’s return would be an massive boost for Pioli’s side, and a major reason of concern for Allegri.

Nevertheless, Juventus must be ready to take on all-comers if they genuinely wish to compete for the top spots.