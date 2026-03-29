While Dusan Vlahovic appears to be on the cusp of finalising an agreement with Juventus, Milan have yet to raise the white flag.

At one point, the Serbian appeared to be heading towards the exit, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

However, there has been a major turning point in recent weeks, with the Bianconeri resuming negotiations with the striker’s father, Milos Vlahovic.

Milan still challenging Juventus for Dusan Vlahovic’s signature

The 26-year-old is currently the league’s highest-paid star, collecting a yearly net salary of €12 million.

However, Vlahovic is now said to be willing to accept a major salary cut that would almost halve his salary.

The renewed negotiations have been conducted with the blessing of Luciano Spalletti, who was left to rue the absence of a genuine centre-forward while Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik were both out of action due to long-term injuries.

While the former Fiorentina man was expected to leave Turin as a free agent, Milan were one of his main suitors, with Max Allegri vouching for his former pupil.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, the Rossoneri haven’t completely given up on recruiting Vlahovic in the summer.

Milan trying to sway Vlahovic with three-year contract

The source claims that the San Siro outfit is willing to match the salary proposed by Juventus, offering the Serbian bomber €6.5m-€7m per year.

But while the Bianconeri’s offer is a two-year contract, Milan are willing to accommodate him for the next three years, offering a deal valid until June 2029.

Nevertheless, the source insists that the player’s priority remains staying at Juventus and developing his game under Spalletti.

The centre-forward had already enjoyed a positive start under the Tuscan manager prior to his injury in late November, and he feels the latter is able to take his game to a whole new level.

Vlahovic made his return to action just before the international break with a brief cameo against Sassuolo, and he’ll certainly earn more playing time moving forward.