Milan vs Juve: Bonucci and Vlahovic receive the lowest ratings

Following a poor showing at the San Siro, Juventus went out empty-handed as they suffered their second defeat of the Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri had a decent start, but it was Milan who dominated the pitch after the 20th minute. Fikayo Tomori broke the deadlock before the halftime whistle while Brahim Diaz completed the job with a fabulous solo effort after the interval.

Hence, the Italian news outlets slapped low grades on the backs of Max Allegri and his men, with Leonardo Bonucci and Dusan Vlahovic receiving the lowest ratings.

The Serbian couldn’t get a shot on target, and his woeful pass allowed Diaz to snatch the second goal for the Rossoneri, but not before trespassing Bonucci unchallenged.

The duo received below-average marks, while the majority of their teammates didn’t fare much better.

Here are the full player ratings from the major Italian news outlets as published by ilBianconero.

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

SZCZESNY 6

DANILO 6

BONUCCI 4.5

BREMER 5

ALEX SANDRO 5.5

CUADRADO 5

RABIOT 5.5

LOCATELLI 5.5

KOSTIC 5

MILIK 6

VLAHOVIC 4

ALLEGRI 4

MCKENNIE 5

PAREDES 5

MIRETTI 6

KEAN 6

TUTTOSPORT

SZCZESNY 6

DANILO 6

BONUCCI 4.5

BREMER 6

ALEX SANDRO 5

CUADRADO 5

RABIOT 5

LOCATELLI 4.5

KOSTIC 5

MILIK 6

VLAHOVIC 4.5

ALLEGRI 4,5

MCKENNIE 5

PAREDES 5

MIRETTI 5.5

KEAN 6

SOULE N/A

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

SZCZESNY 6

DANILO 5

BONUCCI 5

BREMER 5.5

ALEX SANDRO 5

CUADRADO 6

RABIOT 5.5

LOCATELLI 5.5

KOSTIC 5.5

MILIK 5

VLAHOVIC 4.5

ALLEGRI 5

MCKENNIE 5.5

PAREDES 5.5

MIRETTI 6

KEAN 6

SOULE N/A

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

SZCZESNY 5.5

DANILO 5.5

BONUCCI 5.5

BREMER 6

ALEX SANDRO 4

CUADRADO 5

RABIOT 6

LOCATELLI 5

KOSTIC 5.5

MILIK 6.5

VLAHOVIC 4.5

ALLEGRI 5

MCKENNIE 5.5

PAREDES 5.5

MIRETTI 5.5

KEAN 6

SOULE N/A

ILBIANCONERO

SZCZESNY 5.5

DANILO 6

BONUCCI 4.5

BREMER 5.5

ALEX SANDRO 4

CUADRADO 5

RABIOT 6

LOCATELLI 5

KOSTIC 5

MILIK 5.5

VLAHOVIC 5

ALLEGRI 5

MCKENNIE 4.5

PAREDES 5.5

MIRETTI 5.5

KEAN 6

SOULE 6