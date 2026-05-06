Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly competing to secure the signature of Robert Lewandowski at the end of the season, as it becomes increasingly likely that he will leave Barcelona as a free agent. The experienced striker continues to attract significant interest despite his advancing age.

Lewandowski has maintained an exceptional level of performance over recent seasons and is widely regarded as one of the finest forwards of his generation. His consistent goal-scoring record and leadership qualities have ensured that he remains a highly sought-after player in the transfer market.

Juventus and Milan Battle for Signature

Juventus view the striker as an ideal addition to strengthen their attacking options under Luciano Spalletti. The club believe his experience and proven quality could make a decisive impact as they aim to return to the top of Italian football.

At the same time, AC Milan has been actively searching for a leading striker and sees Lewandowski as a potential solution. The Rossoneri have been working to reinforce their forward line and are determined to compete strongly for his signature.

Despite the competition, both clubs recognise the value he could bring, particularly in high-pressure matches where experience is crucial.

Juventus Considered Front Runners

As reported by Calciomercato, AC Milan are currently trailing Juventus in the race to sign the Polish forward. The Bianconeri are viewed as the favourites, with their project and squad needs aligning closely with the player’s profile.

There is also an internal push within Milan to complete the signing, with Massimiliano Allegri said to have urged the club to pursue the deal decisively. His stance highlights the importance Milan places on securing a proven goal scorer.

With the end of the season approaching, Lewandowski’s future remains a key topic in the transfer market. Both clubs are expected to continue their efforts, but Juventus currently appear to hold the advantage in what could become one of the most notable moves of the summer.