Milan want to renew their captain’s contract but Raiola might prefer Juventus switch

Since the turn of the year, things have been a bit complicated for Alessio Romagnoli. The defender joined Milan in 2015 and quickly cemented himself as a pillar at the club.

Nonetheless, the captain’s form regressed in 2021, and January signing Fikayo Tomori usurped him for a starting role alongside Simon Kjaer.

The former Roma and Sampdoria man will be free to leave the club once his current contract expires by the end of the season.

But according to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are hoping to maintain the services of the 26-year-old center back.

The report also adds that the player himself would be open to the renewal idea. Even though he lost his starting berth, he realizes that the club now plays twice per week, and there can be room for everyone.

However, the club’s management will still have to convince his representative, Mino Raiola.

The super-agent shares a frosty rapport with Milan, especially following the unceremonious departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer.

Therefore, Raiola would prefer to take his client to Juventus, where he can be the long-term replacement of 37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini.

Romagnoli currently earns around 6 million euros per season – marking him as one of the club’s highest earners – but Milan are only offering half the sum in their renewal offer.

Naturally, Raiola isn’t entertained by the proposal, and unless the Rossoneri raise their offer, the agent will continue to push his client towards Turin.