Milan wants to spoil Juventus plan for Italian defender

Juventus wants all the best talents in Italian football, so it is of no surprise that they have decided to sign Hellas Verona’s Matteo Lovato.

He has become one of the top emerging defenders in Italy this season and he was in fine form when his side faced Juventus earlier in the campaign.

The Bianconeri has been linked with a move for him before now, however, they saw first hand, how good he is in that game and their interest has increased.

Unfortunately, they are not the only team that has been monitoring him and they will not exactly have a free run at signing him.

This is because Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says that AC Milan is also looking to sign him.

Milan has emerged as a title contender in Serie A this season and they currently top the league table.

They know that they have to remain competitive to stay there and they are looking at reinforcements in the next transfer window.

The report says that Paolo Maldini is working on getting him to Milan, and the former defender isn’t willing to allow Juventus to win the race for his signature.

Despite being just 20 and only moving to Verona from Padova this year, he has already played nine league games for them this season.