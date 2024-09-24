Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Pierre Kalulu on a permanent basis, but Milan won’t give them any favors.

The 24-year-old joined the Bianconeri on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Frenchman wasn’t exactly the first name on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist. The Turin-based giants first pursued Riccardo Calafiori and then Jean-Clair Tobido, but both players ended up in London (with Arsenal and West Ham respectively).

Nevertheless, Kalulu is proving to be a solid option for Thiago Motta at the back. He has been both solid and versatile.

Therefore, Juventus are already planning to acquire his services on a permanent basis.

But according to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, Milan have already refused to grant their rivals a discount, instead insisting on the the figures agreed upon.

The Bianconeri spent 3.3 million euros as loan fees, and will have to splash another 17 million to purchase the French defender. This includes 14 million as a fixed fee and 3M in bonuses.

Kalulu first joined Milan in the summer of 2020 after rising through the ranks of Lyon. He gradually cemented himself as a regular starter at Stefano Pioli’s court, becoming a pillar at the back during the Scudetto-winning campaign in 2021/22.

However, a series of injuries saw him relegated to the bench last season, which prompted his summer exit.