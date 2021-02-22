Milan’s stance on Juventus winger clarified after rumoured interest

Douglas Costa will be a problem for Juventus when he returns from his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

The Bianconeri sent him on loan to the German champions at the start of this season to make room for the arrival of the likes of Federico Chiesa.

The former Fiorentina man is now a key member of the Juve first team and that means Costa will be an unnecessary extra again next season.

His performance in Germany doesn’t appear good enough to earn him a permanent transfer to Bayern, but he was linked with a move to at least one team in the last transfer window.

Several outlets carried rumours that AC Milan was interested in signing him, but the move never happened and their stance has now been clarified.

Calciomercato reports Milan has no plans to sign him now or in the future because he isn’t the profile of player that they want.

Costa has had an injury-plagued career, but when he has been in form, the winger is one of the best to watch. Wolves also wanted to sign him in the summer, but he didn’t want such a demotion.

When the transfer window reopens, new suitors might offer proposals to sign him.