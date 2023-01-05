Milik admits Juventus didn’t play well but he is happy about the win

Juventus’ match winner Arkadiusz Milik has admitted they did not play well in their 1-0 victory against Cremonese last night.

The Bianconeri put in a hard shift as they resumed from the World Cup and winter break, but Cremona held them until added time when Milik scored the winner.

It means Juve has won seven consecutive matches with a clean sheet which puts them in a good position to challenge for a top-four finish.

After the game, Milik said via Tuttojuve:

“We are very happy for this victory because it is an important victory, it was important for us to start the year well with a victory. We certainly didn’t play well today. We did a lot of mistakes, many steps, but in the end what matters is a victory. We are very happy with these three points and we go on like this.”

Juve FC Says

It was an understandably challenging game for us, considering some of our players were rusty after such a long time without competitive football.

Winning that fixture will help their confidence and they will get sharper as they play more games.

Milik knows he has to work hard in this second half of the season if he wants Juve to make his loan move permanent and we expect him to score more goals.