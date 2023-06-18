Milik annoys Maurizio Sarri as he chooses a return to Juventus

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Maurizio Sarri, the manager of Lazio, is reportedly furious after the club missed out on signing Arkadiusz Milik, who appears to be set for a return to Juventus.

Milik had spent the previous season on loan at Juventus, and there were expectations from fans that the club would make his transfer permanent before the conclusion of the campaign. However, that did not come to fruition. Nevertheless, Juventus is now engaged in talks to secure Milik’s return on a permanent basis.

While it initially appeared that Juventus was not keen on retaining Milik, Lazio entered the race for his signature, and Sarri was eager to reunite with the former Napoli player. However, Milik ultimately opted for a return to Juventus, and this decision has reportedly left Sarri furious, as Lazio’s pursuit of the player did not happen.

Juve FC Says

Lazio is not as big as Juve and it would be difficult to find a player that will choose the Rome club over the Bianconeri.

We now need to conclude the formalities of the transfer so we can have our man in the squad again for the next campaign.

Injuries hampered his first season with us, but we expect a better performance from him in the next campaign.

He will serve as the most experienced striker in the squad and knows a lot is expected from him.