Milik being made to pay for player revolt and he might miss out on Juventus move

Arkadiusz Milik has been a target of Juventus for some time now, and this month offers him the chance to move clubs.

He has been sidelined at Napoli this season after he failed to earn a move away from the club.

He had several teams looking to sign him in the last transfer window, but nothing materialised.

Todofichajes is now reporting that the attacker will similarly struggle to leave the club this month as well.

This is because Napoli will insist on a transfer fee and the report goes on to say that he is paying the price for his role in the player revolt that happened last season.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis isn’t in a hurry to see the back of the Polish international and having been named as one of the instigators of the revolt, he wants him to pay a price.

Napoli currently has no need for the attacker, and they haven’t even registered him for any competitions this season.

But it seems that De Laurentiis is using him as a scapegoat for what the players did and wants to send a message to others.

Milik would represent one of the best attackers that Juventus can sign, as he has enough experience scoring goals in Serie A.