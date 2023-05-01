Milik, Danilo and the most interesting stats from Bologna vs Juventus

Last night, Juventus settled for an away draw in Bologna, with Arkadiusz Milik replying to Riccardo Orsolini’s spot-kick to end the match 1-1.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in yesterday’s encounter at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

First, the Bianconeri have extended their longest undefeated streak against a current Serie A club. They remain without a defeat against the Rossoblu in the last 22 meetings, registering 17 wins and five draws.

On Sunday, Danilo and Adrien Rabiot made their 100th start for the Old Lady. Both players joined the club in 2019. But while the Brazilian has a contract that runs until 2025, the Frenchman may well leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

For his part, Milik now has six league strikes against Bologna, marking the Emilians as his favorite victim in Serie A.

Moreover, last night’s draw was the Bianconeri’s first in the last 13 Serie A matches. Their most recent draw was the thrilling 3-3 contest against Atalanta in January.

For the first time since August 2017, Juventus have conceded from the spot in the first 10 minutes of a Serie A match. The last time it occurred, it was Genoa’s Andrey Galabinov who delivered the blow.