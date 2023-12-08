This evening, Juventus and Napoli will lock horns at the Allianz Stadium in the biggest showdown of the Serie A weekend.

The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the anticipated clash against the Italian champions.

First of all, the source notes that Napoli conceded more defeats against Juventus than any other Serie A club. The Partneopei fell short on 70 occasions in 154 league meetings.

However, the most frequent scoreline between the two clubs is a 1-1 draw.

On another note, the Old Lady has registered more points at home than any other Serie A side this season. The Bianconeri already have 17 points at the Allianz Stadium in 2023/24.

Juventus captain Danilo should make his return to the starting line-up after a long layoff. The Brazilian made his debut for the club against Napoli in 2019 and immediately scored his first goal. The encounter ended in a 4-3 win for the home side.

This is also a special match for Arkadiusz Milik who scored 38 goals in 93 appearances for Napoli in Serie A between 2016 and 2020.

Following his goal against Monza last weekend, Adrien Rabiot has now scored six headers in the last two campaigns.

Finally, the source considers the club’s current point tally as a good omen. On all the nine occasions in which Juventus won at least 33 points after the first 14 matches played in the three-points-for-a-win era in Serie A, they have ended the season as champions.